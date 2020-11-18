The Shawnee News-Star

On the morning of Oct. 18, 2020, Elsie Fay Weaver of Shawnee died at the age of 85.

Fay was born in November 1934 to Louis and Ellen Terry. She was a lifelong learner, earning a Master’s in Health and Human Services Administration in 2015 at the age of 81. She was a strong, independent woman who raised three strong, independent women and a son who appreciates strong, independent women.

Fay was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Ellen, her brothers Ward, Raymond, Gene, Carl, and Harold, her sisters Edith and Lela, and her husband Ed.

She is survived by her twin brother Ray, children Sharlotte, Valarie, Oriana, Olen, grandchildren Breana, Austin, Gabby, and Olie, and great-grandchildren Sophia and Andrew. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for the excellent care they provided for our mother.

A private ceremony for close family celebrating her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to The Langston University Foundation in memory of Ms. Elsie Fay Weaver at PO Box 725, Langston, OK 73050. Donations can also be made to Heartland Hospice or to the charity of your choosing.