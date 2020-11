The Shawnee News-Star

Frank Weatherley, 87, of Shawnee, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his home.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, at New Hope Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

