Alva Bullock Harrell entered her eternal home on Nov. 18, 2020.

Alva was born to Jim and Mary Hamilton on Dec. 16, 1933, in Garland County, Arkansas.

She Married Royce E. Bullock on May 22, 1951, in Winfield, Kansas. They later had two children Dennis (Marsha) Bullock, of Shawnee and Carol (Bill) Singletary, of Blanchard. She later married Elgan Harrell for 12 years.

Alva was proceeded in death by her parents Jim and Mary Hamilton, and both husbands Royce E Bullock and Elgan Harrell.

Alva leaves behind her two children Dennis and Marsha Bullock, and Carol and Bill Singletary; three grandchildren: Mandi and Jon Wells, Luke and Valerie Bullock, and Kyle and Hailey Singletary; three great-grandchildren: Mylee Wells, Royce J. Bullock, and Sonni Jo Singletary; two brothers: Delmar Hamilton and Jim Hamilton; and one sister: Dorceal Montgomery.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23, at New Zion Cemetery.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23, at New Zion Cemetery in Davenport. Granddaughter Mandi Wells will officiate.

