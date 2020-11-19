The Shawnee News-Star

Barbara Ilene Conley McCoy, 81, of McLoud, passed from this life on Nov. 11, 2020, in McLoud.

She was born Oct. 6, 1939, to Henry Powers and Jane Taylor Powers in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She owned and operated her own boutique in McLoud for years and retired from Country Boy after 35 years of service.

Barbara’s grandkids were her life. She loved them deeply and really enjoyed having them around her. She was the original “foodie” and loved to eat and prepare foods of all kinds. She enjoyed preparing New Year's Day dinner which included black-eyed peas and hog jowls. She was known for her casseroles and fried chicken. She fascinated her family with stories of her childhood and was also an accomplished songwriter. Barbara also enjoyed making her husband keep up with a large garden to supply the family with fresh vegetables.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Troy Conley, two brothers, Virgil and Duane Powers and a sister Ernestine Dacus.

Survivors include her husband, Donald McCoy; her son Troy Rex Conley and wife Candi of McLoud; grandchildren Kobi Abbott and husband Jesse of Shawnee and Gator Conley and wife Neely of McLoud; great-grandchildren, Conley and Cash Nowakowski, Creighton and Cooper Conley; two sisters, Wilma Smith and Sylvia Adair and a brother, Vernon Powers. She also had two stepsons Michael Don and Rodney Joe McCoy.

Visitation will be at Asa Smith Funeral Home, Harrah, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, followed by graveside services at Dale Cemetery under direction of the Asa Smith Funeral Home.

Condolences and tributes may be posted on the funeral home website, www.asasmith.net.