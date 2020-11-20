The Shawnee News-Star

Etta Tubbs, 80, went to be with our heavenly father on Nov. 14, 2020. She had a brief battle with the COVID-19 virus.

She was born to Viola and Afalo Bray on July 19, 1940.

She worked for home health for 25 years. She loved taking care of people.

She married Freddie Tubbs; to this union, there were no children.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, two sisters, Joyce Broadus, Alice Leatherman, two brothers, Buster Bray, and Afalo Bray.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sister, Gloria York, and a very special friend, Ollie Bank, and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be no service for Etta per her wishes.