Lionel Estell Bailey died Nov. 18, 2020, in Norman at the age of 71 years 9 days.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 23, at the Tribbey Community Church, with interment to follow at the Tribbey Cemetery, entrusted to the care of Wadley’s Funeral Service. Online condolences may be made at www.wadleysfuneralservice.com.

Estell was born Nov. 9, 1949, in Norman to Othell and Mary Etta (Faultz) Delaney.

She was raised and attended school in Norman.

In 1968, Estell married Martin James Bailey.

She worked many years in the bakery and deli at Sterrs Grocery Store. Estell was involved in the Tribbey community, serving as town clerk, as well as on the Senior Citizens board, and helping decorate for all the town holidays. She enjoyed sewing, hosting parties and taking care of her family. Estell was a member of the Tribbey Community Church.

Estell is preceded in death by her parents, Othell and Mary Etta Delaney; her husband, Martin Bailey; her daughters, Angela Faye Bailey and Priscilla Jane Bailey.

She is survived by her daughter, Brandi Pool and husband, Mark of Norman; her son, Chad Bailey and wife, Debby of Hugo; sisters, Kay Price and husband, Roger of Cole; Mary Ferguson of Greenbrier, Arkansas; her brother, Dessel Delaney of St. Louis, Missouri; a brother-in-law, Rex Bailey and wife, Joyce of Lexington, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.