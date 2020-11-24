The Shawnee News-Star

Billie Amanita (Robertson) Collins, age 80, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Shawnee.

A graveside service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, at Konawa Cemetery under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home of Konawa. Rev. Carl Whitfield will officiate. Viewing will be 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 27, at the funeral home.

Billie was born Feb. 6, 1940, in Konawa to Alfred William Robertson and Nettie Lee (Goss) Robertson. She graduated from Konawa High School in 1958 and married Lyle Collins on the 20th of January 1962 in Vamoosa, Oklahoma. She resided in Shawnee until her passing.

Billie worked alongside her husband at Shawnee News-Star for over 30 years, and she also worked for Cole Finance, Credit Thrift, Shawnee Printing, and Paul Milburn. She enjoyed creating a comforting and fun home for her children, sewing, doing creative construction projects, and teaching Sunday school at Immanuel Baptist Church of Shawnee.

She is survived by one son, Eric Collins and wife, Lizette of Yukon; one daughter, Denise Collins and husband of Dallas, Texas; one brother, Keith Robertson of Okemah, Oklahoma; two sisters, LaQuita Huckleberry of Konawa, and Jerry Lemmings of Konawa; and three grandchildren, Cameron, Connor, and Corey Collins.

She was preceded in death by adoring husband of over 57 years, Lyle H. Collins; her son, Kevin Collins; her parents, Alfred William and Nettie Lee Robertson; and four brothers, Herman, Alfred Jr., Arnold, and Dick Robertson; and her sister, Dean Wall.