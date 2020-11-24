The Shawnee News-Star

Deanna Gail (Hubbard) Wood, 62, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in her home south of Meeker.

Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the Aydelotte Church of Christ, Hwy. 18 north of Shawnee, with Harold Gibson officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will be in New Hope Cemetery, Meeker, under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.

Deanna (Dee) was born May 12, 1958, in Shawnee to Wilburn and Laverne (Markwell) Hubbard.

She married Mike Wood on Oct. 1, 1994.

Survivors include her husband Mike, and sons Jacob Wood and Zack Wood, her parents, sister Conna Webb and husband Steve, brother Danny Hubbard and wife Tara, nieces Shai Castoe and Jaron Carder, nephews Daniel and Jon Webb, and special friend and cousin Lisa Armitage.

Dee graduated from OSU with a bachelor’s degree. She worked as an accountant for CPN and Absentee Shawnee where she was awarded Employee of the Year.

She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. She will be remembered for her artistic ability in interior decorating, painting, poetry, singing and sports.

She loved animals and most of all her family and Savior. She was an outstanding mother and wife.