The Shawnee News-Star

Henry (Dick) Melton Sellers was born Jan. 18, 1945, east of Binger, Oklahoma to Foster Lee “Ted” and Elvis Ellen (Tinsley) Sellers and passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Integris Southwest Medical Center, at the age of 75 years, 10 months, and 5 days.

Henry was raised and attended school in Colony and graduated from Colony High School in 1963. On Nov. 17, 1966, he married Judy Sue (Shaw) Sellers and they made their home east of Shawnee.

Dick and Judy were able to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary together. In 2000 the couple moved Shawnee and Dick worked in the Pro Shop at The Elks Golf and Country Club for 15 years.

Dick enjoyed golf and classic cars. He played basketball at Central State University. He loved basketball enough he was a referee for high school and college basketball late in his life. He was a hunter and enjoyed the outdoors.

Henry was survived by his wife of 54 years Judy Sellers, and his son Richard Sellers. He was preceded in death by his daughter Amy (Amygirl) Sellers. Also survived by Sister Georgia Sanders of El Reno. He had two grandchildren, Logan Sellers and Brooklyn Sellers.