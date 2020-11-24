The Shawnee News-Star

Jason (J.Paul) Wilson was born in Claremore on May 8, 1973, to James (Jim) and Stella (Grant) Wilson. He was the youngest of three boys.

J.Paul grew up in Cushing and graduated from Cushing High School in 1991. He spent the last half of his life serving his tribe in so many ways. Whether singing, helping taking care of all the tribal buildings and grounds, managing the pool, preparing for the annual pow-wow and also being the grave digger for so many families. Wherever he was needed he was there. He also took great pride in taking care of the Nations water system and was recognized on a regional level for it.

He married the love of his life, Shelly Ahboah, in December 2005. They have two beautiful children, Raylin and Gabriel. He was an incredible husband and father.

Besides being with his family he loved sitting at the drum and singing. He loved attending tribal ceremonies and had recently taken the honor of being Clan Chief of the Peace Clan. Keeping the traditions of the Sac and Fox Nation alive and going was very important to him. He loved working with wood and crafting tribal items, a gift he got from his dad. He crafted many bowls and spoons and items that would be carried when dancing. He also crafted items for the tribe from wood and trimmed them out in tribal designs.

He was a jokester an trickster. His sense of humor had no bounds and neither did the laughs he brought.

J.Paul was preceded in death by his father and mother and his brother Jeffrey Wilson.

He is survived by his wife Shelly Wilson and their children Raylin and Gabriel Wilson; one brother JJ Wilson and his wife Pam and their son Hunter of Cushing and many other relatives and friends.

