JoAnn (Sterling) Poole was 90 years old when she passed away on Nov. 6, 2020.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, at Tecumseh Cemetery with Reverend Larry Sparks officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. Please join the celebration of JoAnn’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

