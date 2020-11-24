The Shawnee News-Star

Lou Alice Teeter, 87, of Kingston, passed away on Nov. 21, 2020, at the Alliance Hospital in Madill.

She was born on May 22, 1933, in Oklahoma City to the late Louis B. Alkire and Edith Patten Alkire.

Lou was raised in California and moved back to Macomb where she graduated high school.

She married Walter Lee Teeter on July 16, 1952, in Chickasha, and he preceded her in death on March 23, 1987.

They lived in California and Las Cruces, New Mexico before moving to Marshall County in 1966 where she lived the rest of her life. Lou worked for the Madill Pants Factory for many years before retiring. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, working word search puzzles and traveling with her sister. Lou loved her family.

She is survived by children: Walter Louis Teeter and wife Carolyn, Denison, Texas, Martha Stewart, Macomb, Fred Teeter and wife Barbara, Willis, Oklahoma, Darrel Teeter, Willis, Oklahoma, Chris Teeter and wife Sarah, Oklahoma City; grandchildren: Stacy Kennedy and husband Chris Sheila Cordell and husband Ryan, April Brunk, Chad Chumley and wife Crystal, Shawnda Honeycutt and husband Matthew, Michael Stewart, Anthony Stewart and wife Bailey, Justin Stewart and wife Katie, Michael Ferguson and wife Melissa, Mindy Conner and husband Jay, Haylie Teeter and Jordan Tabor, Harlie Reeves and husband Joshua, Chase Harris, Chelsea Griffin, Casidy Kelsey and Chance Teeter; 32 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brother: Charles Alkire, Macomb; sister: Kathleen Greaves, Hemet, California.

Lou was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and two brothers and one son-in-law.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Watts Funeral Home, Madill, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Services will be Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 11:30 a.m. at the Prairie View Cemetery, Macomb. Matthew Honeycutt will officiate the service.

Service will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.