The Shawnee News-Star

Longtime Shawnee resident Ronald Lee Harrison, 87, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home in Shawnee.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel. Please join us on our livestreamed service for Mr. Harrison via Facebook.