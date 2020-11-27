The Shawnee News-Star

Connie Mack Stubbs, 91, of Shawnee, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in McLoud.

Graveside services were held Friday, Nov. 27, at Resthaven Memorial Park, under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.

He was born Sept. 30, 1929, in Cushing, Oklahoma, to Grady and Marie Stubbs. His love for football began when he played for Shawnee High School, Class of 1947.

In 1947 he married Delores “Jean” Spaugy. He was a member of the Tecumseh Church of Christ, and Kiwanis of Shawnee.

He spent the first half of his adult life in the grocery store business. He began working at his Dad’s grocery store on Harrison in Shawnee. In 1959 he bought his own store, Connie Stubbs Grocery, located on Old Hwy 270, west of Shawnee, and retired as an independent insurance agent.

He was preceded in death by his parents Grady and Marie Stubbs, wife Jean Stubbs, two brothers Charles Stubbs Sr. and Rex Stubbs, sister Dorothy McElroy, daughter Shirley Stubbs, son-in-law Dr. Scott Steward, granddaughter Lindsey Steward, and grandson Gregory Steward.

He is survived by daughter Nancy Steward, granddaughters Kari Gowland and Sheri Walker and her husband Chris, great-granddaughters Catie Malone and her husband Colton, Stevie Steward and Summer Moran, great-grandson Nic Moran, and great-great-grandchildren Bryton and Breelynn Malone.

A special thank you to Angelic Hospice, Glenda Ellison, Mary Akins and Devnee Foust for the loving care they provided over the years.