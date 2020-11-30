The Shawnee News-Star

Alice Marie (Garretson) Farris, 82, of Noble, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, after a brief illness.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Noble I00F Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. Please join the celebration of Alice‘s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.