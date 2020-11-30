The Shawnee News-Star

Geneva “Jane” (Hall) Cochran, a lifetime resident of the Prague area, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Meeker.

Jane was born on Oct. 31, 1930, in Keokuk, Oklahoma, to Archie and Christiana (Perry) Hall. Jane was proud of her Halloween birthday, and her nieces and nephews would give her gifts and “Happy Birthday” wishes when they would trick or treat her house.

Jane graduated from Centerview High School in 1948.

On Dec. 21, 1951, Jane married Walter Cochran and the pair made their home in Prague. The duo remained married until Walter’s death on May 8, 1998. Together, they owned and operated Cochran’s Appliance Store. In the store, Jane had her own special space for her sewing machine. Jane loved to sew and was always sewing something for somebody or teaching little girls to sew. She was famous for her Kolache costumes and dolls. In the 1960s and 1970s, there was not a little girl around that did not have a dress made by Jane. She enjoyed sewing dresses and fixing the little girls up for Easter.

Jane and Walter loved to travel, especially to Colorado. Often, the couple would take different people on their trips so that they, too, could experience the wonders Colorado had to offer. When Jane was not traveling or sewing, she was attending and working at the church. Jane was a lifelong member of the Prague First Baptist church.

Jane was preceded in death by husband Walter; parents, Archie and Christiana Hall; brothers, Johnny Hall, and Ray Hall; and nephew, Kevin Hall.

Those left to cherish Jane’s memory are, a brother, Jim Hall and his wife, Carol of Little, Oklahoma; a sister, Dreatha Johnson and her husband, Arlie of Prague; two sister-in-laws, Pat Hall of Little, and Betty Hall, of Harrison, Arkansas.; as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Graveside services for Jane will be on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. at Prague Cemetery, Prague. Come-and-go viewing will be from 1 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, and Monday, Dec. 30, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at Parks Brothers Funeral Service, Prague. Services are in the care of Parks Brothers Funeral Service, Prague.