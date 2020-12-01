The Shawnee News-Star

Sheri Mayfield, 51, of Macomb, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, and continue through service time.

Service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Vance Bowman, Shawnee United Pentecostal Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Mars Hill Cemetery in Macomb under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

Please join the celebration of Sheri’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

