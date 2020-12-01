The Shawnee News-Star

Travis Harold Kuykendall passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at home.

Travis was born on April 12, 1938, in Utica, Oklahoma. He was the son of Theodore Monroe and Syble Barton Kuykendall.

He was a jack of all trades. In his younger years he served as a sheriff’s deputy, a firefighter and eventually a licensed plumber. He was also a home builder superintendent.

As a boy he loved the woods and blue river where he spent a lot of time with friends.

Travis is survived by his wife, Pat of the home, son Keith Kuykendall and daughter-in-law Debra, brother Jerry Kuykendall and his wife Barbara of Edinburg, Texas; sister-in-law Helen Kuykendall of Waxahachie, Texas; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; Pat’s children and grandchildren who also loved their “Pa.”

He was preceded in death by parents Monroe and Syble Kuykendall, son Brad Kuykendall, sisters Faye Childers, Loetta Whitley, Jane Farrell; brothers Glenn, Don, Alvin and Clovis Kuykendall.

There will be no funeral service due to the coronavirus.