The Shawnee News-Star

William Davis (W.D.) “Bill” Askin departed this earth on Nov. 29, 2020, at his home in Shawnee.

Bill was born on April 25, 1924, in Denver, Colorado.

Bill enlisted in the Navy in 1942 at the age of 18 after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He proudly served his country for four years on a Landing Ship Tank (LST 246) and was part of six invasions in the South Pacific during WWII. He was honorably discharged from the Navy as a Yeoman First Class in 1946. He was excited to be part of the Honor Flight where he was invited to the memorial in Washington, D.C. honoring WWII veterans.

After the Navy, Bill attended the University of Missouri and earned a degree in news journalism. After graduation, Bill was a sports writer for the Denver Post, and later, city-side journalist for the Norman Transcript in Norman.

Bill was married to Patricia Neale Askin of Shawnee, now deceased. Bill became Director of Public Relations for Texas Gulf Sulphur, Inc. of Houston and later moved to the corporate headquarters in New York City and resided in Connecticut. After retiring, he moved back to his hometown of Denver, Colorado before relocating to Shawnee.

Bill is survived by his son, Brett Davis Askin and wife, Teresa of Shawnee and grandsons, Brian of Indianapolis and Kevin of Shawnee; his daughter, Martha Askin of Tavares, Florida along with grandchildren Patrick, Melanie and Ashley Camp with Charlie Camp and great-grandson, Tyson.

He is predeceased by his parents T.B.H. and Lucille Askin and brother Thomas.

Bill enjoyed such activities as golf and bowling and was a big fan of classical movies, music, and theatre.

Bill will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

Special thank you from his family to the staff of Primrose Retirement Community of Shawnee and Heartland Hospice of Shawnee.