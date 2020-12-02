The Shawnee News-Star

Angela Elaine Weston, 42, passed from this life into the waiting arms of her loving Savior on Nov. 27, 2020, at a local hospital after a long battle of an unknown illness.

Angela was born Dec. 23, 1977, in Collinsville, Oklahoma, to Melvin and Marilyn (Farris) Brown.

She was raised in various places before she settled in Shawnee.

She met and married the love of her life, Kenneth Weston Jr., on June 23, 2007.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband Kenneth of the home; two children: Ashlan and Tyler Boykin of Ada; two stepchildren: Khrystian and Kyle Crow of Meeker, Dylan and Tabitha Weston of Shawnee; five grandchildren: Brenzley, Eli, and Liam Crow, Anthony and Hadon Weston; three sisters: Janel Young, Amanda Brown and Jessica Brown; two brothers: Roy Brown and Anthony Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, and her in-laws, Kenneth and Linda Weston.

A special viewing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, from noon to 4 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home in McLoud.

No formal service is planned.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.