The Shawnee News-Star

On Nov. 30, 2020, the beloved 61-year-old, Bobby Dean Cotter passed from this life.

Bobby was a great man and would have done anything for his family, no matter how he felt. He was full of laughter and full of love. He never hugged you without an “ I love you.” He loved to sing and play his guitar. You would always hear him humming an old country tune, eventually turning into singing and strumming his air guitar. Bobby didn’t end his conversation by just saying “Bye,” his goodbye’s came as a bold “Bah.” He will be dearly missed by all that loved him.

Bobby was preceded in death by his father Bobby E. Cotter and brother Rick Cotter.

His legacy continues to live on through his wife Carla Cotter, daughter Brandy and husband Jason Pirtle, daughter Candi and husband Miguel Munguia, his grandbabies, Alena, Olivia, Michael, Jaden, Joselyn, and Addelyn, his mother Barbara Cotter, sister Regina Anderson and brothers Wayne Cotter, Larry Cotter, and Steve Cotter and countless nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, extended family and friends whose lives he touched.

His service will be held at Hibbs Funeral Home in Choctaw on Dec. 4, at 2 p.m.