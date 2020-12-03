The Shawnee News-Star

Longtime Wewoka resident and business owner Floyd Marlin "Sunny" Snider Sr. departed this life Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Shawnee at the age of 86 years.

He was born in Konawa on May 8, 1934, to the late Grady Snider and Lilly Shook Snider.

Floyd was a graduate of Shawnee High School.

He married Donna Butler on Sept. 1, 1961, in Shawnee.

Floyd was self-employed owner of Snider Printing Company, Wewoka, for a number of years. He was very active in the community as a member of Quarterback Club, Boy Scouts, Park Board and the Chamber of Commerce. Most of all, he was the number 1 Wewoka Tiger's Fan. Floyd's hobbies were fishing, telling stories, raising rabbit's, gardening, mowing, watching Andy Griffith, enjoying nature, water skiing even though he couldn't swim and camping at Lake Tenkiller.

Preceding Floyd in death were his parents, wife Donna, daughter Donita Loman, granddaughter Scarlett Miller and five siblings.

Those left to cherish Floyd's memories are son and business partner for 34 years, Floyd Snider Jr. and wife Tanya of Wewoka, grandchildren Melody Burgin and husband Chris of Broken Arrow, Trenton Miller and wife Brittany of Cleveland, Oklahoma, Bryson Miller and wife Madison of Stephenville, Texas, Elisabeth Brown of Seminole, Sunnie Snider of Wewoka, Hannah Brown of Tulsa, Orion Brown of Tulsa, Jacob Brown of Wewoka, eight great-grandchildren, sister Mary Monroe of Oklahoma City, his companion Jimmie Logan of Wewoka and a host of other relatives and friends.

Pall bearers will be Randy Chaney, Donnie Sneed, Bruce Wilkerson, Johnny Snider, Scott Snider, and Terry Miner.

Honorary pall bearers will be Roland Jones, Henry Wells, Darryl Uptegraft, and Raymond Cain.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 7, at New Life Church, Wewoka, with Pastor Tommy Azlin officiating and burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements by Stout-Phillips Funeral Home.