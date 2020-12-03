The Shawnee News-Star

Kelly Marie Shouthworth of Shawnee was born Jan. 8, 1973, to James and Brenda Southworth in Flint Michigan. She passed from this life Nov. 20, 2020, in Shawnee.

Kelly enjoyed basketball and softball, both playing and watching. She also looked forward to bingo night. She was talented in her arts and crafts but nothing was more important then spending time with her family and her daughter.

Preceding her in death are her grandparents.

Left to mourn her passing are both her parents: James and Brenda Southworth; one daughter: Kayla Southworth; two sisters: Kim Southworth and husband Adam Germond of Shawnee, and Michele Shepler and husband James of St. Louis, Missouri; four nephews: TJ Bukowski, Tyler Bond, Daniel Germond, Mathew Germond; and one niece: Georgia Shepler. Kelly's legacy will be remembered by a host of other family and friends.