The Shawnee News-Star

Bradford “Mark” Brown, 66, former Tecumseh resident, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

He was born Sept. 16, 1954, to Jack and Opal Faye (Kirby) Brown in Shawnee.

Mark was raised in Tecumseh and attended Tecumseh Public Schools and graduated from Tecumseh High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Oklahoma.

He married Lisa Kay Wilcox on Oct. 12, 2001, in Oklahoma City.

Mark worked in the oil and gas industry for decades beginning in 1977. He worked at the time of his passing for Bryce Ward at Forward Land, LLC in Oklahoma City.

Mark was a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City.

He enjoyed family, reading and spending time with his best friend, Don Garrison. Mark loved his daughter very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Opal Faye Brown.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lisa Brown of the home; and his beloved daughter, Nadine Brown of the home; and many loving friends and extended family.

Private family services will be held at Tecumseh Cemetery with Reverend Keith King, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Oklahoma City, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. Please join the celebration of Mark’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

