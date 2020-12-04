The Shawnee News-Star

Jo Lanette (Skeene) Sikes, born in Shawnee on March 26, 1948, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 26, 2020, at home in Earlsboro.

Music was a huge part of Lanette’s life, something she and her husband, Clifton, shared for 53 years. Lanette grew up in a musical family, getting her first ukulele at the age of 7. Clifton and Lanette shared a varied musical interest; from classical to big band, to barbershop with Lanette being involved with Sweet Adeline’s for over 25 years. They played in folk groups in high school and college, later developing a love of traditional hymns and mountain music. Lanette was an all-state chorus member in high school and received three superior awards as a soloist. Lanette attended ECU for one year before getting married and following Clifton to North Carolina for his lab schooling. Four years as an Air Force wife took them to Alabama, New Jersey, and England, where their daughter Jana was born.

Lanette worked in the Shawnee Public School System for 35 years. During that time, she earned degrees from Rose State in Library Science, and later in Early Childhood Development. The family loved camping and trout fishing in Colorado for 30 years, with trips to Blue River, Broken Bow and Oklahoma Lakes. Great fun family memories of time together, either shivering in the mountains or burning up in the August heat.

Lanette was preceded in death by her parents, James and Catherine Skeene.

She is survived by her husband Clifton of Earlsboro, daughter Jana and husband Clayton Grubbs, and her beloved granddaughter Jordan Grubbs, all of Tecumseh, and her brother Mickey Skeene of Guthrie.

Lanette was quick to laugh, had an infectious smile and a song in her heart. She will be with us forever.

There will be a memorial service to be announced later at Rock Creek Baptist Church, Shawnee.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Cancer Society.www.relayforlife.org.