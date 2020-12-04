The Shawnee News-Star

Julia D. Sullivan, 57, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

Julie was born in Ft. Worth, Texas, on Oct. 11, 1963, to Charles and Kathryn Sullivan.

Julie graduated from Shawnee High School and was an event planner for the majority of her career in the convention industry in Oklahoma.

She cherished spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren, when she wasn’t baking delicious treats, crocheting, or traveling.

Preceding her in death were her father, Charles Sullivan, and son, Andrew Bergsten.

Survivors include her mother Kathryn Sullivan; sisters, Cori Sullivan and husband Danny, Stacey Sullivan and husband Jeremy; brother Scott Sullivan; children, Alexandria Sullivan; Josh Buckmaster and wife Patricia; grandchildren, Emmalyn and Elara; Nephews Shaun Sullivan and wife Amanda, Ryan Sullivan and wife Amanda, Colin Sullivan, Logan Sullivan, Savanna Sullivan, Jackson Skinner and Noa Skinner; grandnephews Cooper, Crew, Brendon, Camron; grandnieces Britnee, Madalynne and Charleigh.