The Shawnee News-Star

William Murl Hardesty, 72, passed away on Nov. 27, 2020, after a short illness.

Bill was born on Sept. 18, 1948, in Shawnee and has been a resident of Shawnee since 1978. He is a graduate of Shawnee High School and the University of Oklahoma where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon social fraternity. He was employed by Central Plastics for many years.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Murl Hardesty.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Nemechek Hardesty, sister Ginger Hardesty, and sister Cheri Hardesty Finley and her husband Richard. He is also survived by many loved nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to: The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or a charity or your choice.

Due to the COVID pandemic there will be no service.