Eric ‘Neil’ Anderson passed from this life on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

Neil was born Oct. 27, 1960, in Lafayette, Louisiana, to Clifford Paul ‘Andy’ Anderson and Marylyn Carter. He graduated from Shawnee High School in 1978.

He married Lisa Cullum on June 6, 1981. They had two sons who he was very proud of.

He worked in construction for over 40 years in the Shawnee area. He was well known for his beautiful trim work. His favorite past times were to go fishing and snow skiing. He loved to spend time with his family and was an avid football fan of the OU Sooners and Green Bay Packers.

He was preceded in death by his father Clifford Paul ‘Andy’ Anderson, brother Chris Anderson, and brother-in-law Robert “Pete” Johnson.

He is survived by his mother Marylyn Anderson of Shawnee; wife Lisa Anderson; two sons, Kyle Anderson of Shawnee, Colby (Molly) Anderson of Oklahoma City; two sisters, Andria Johnson of Shawnee, and Eva (Rex) Davidson of Mustang; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Resthaven from noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday Dec. 9, at 2 at Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the ALS Foundation. Link is listed on Resthaven’s website.