The Shawnee News-Star

Former Shawnee resident Margie Bridges, 86, passed away, Dec. 3, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Memorial services are pending due to Covid19 precautions.

Margie was born Feb. 7, 1934, in Shawnee to Carl and Irene Shackleford Lynam. She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1952. Margie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Margie worked for over 30 years for Montgomery Ward where she was credit manager. She later worked at Midland Mortgage in Oklahoma City before retiring. She was a devoted mother to her three sons, never missing a sporting event or baseball game. She even coached her son’s Little League team one year. One of her greatest pleasures was being Grannie Margie to Brad and Rebecca. She cherished these days and made many trips to Shawnee to spend time with them. Margie was one of four “Lynam” sisters and cherished her family gatherings where many good stories were always shared. Margie was an avid bowler and lover of country music, especially Waylon Jennings. Margie loved going to the casino to play the slot machines and sometimes….she won. Margie was very feisty, and if you made her mad, you would know it.

Margie moved to Colorado in January 2013 to be closer to her son, Greg and his wife. She loved her time in Colorado and made many friends at Valley House Assisted Living in Castle Rock.

Margie always missed Oklahoma and was able to move back with her family in August 2018. She passed away peacefully at Warr Acres Memory Care.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents, four sons: infant twins Larry and Jerry Bridges, Clyde Bridges, Jr and Chuck Bridges. Also, four sisters, Jo Loveland, Norma Adams, Wynona Olson and Charlene Mascarello.

Survivors include one son, Greg Bridges and his wife Sherri, Edmond, two grandchildren, Brad Bridges and his wife, Theresa of Moore; Rebecca Bridges Hartwig and husband, Ryan of Edmond, and two great-grandsons, Royce and Rhett Hartwig, Edmond.

She was loved by many nieces, nephews and family friends. We would like to thank Warr Acres Memory Care for all the love and special care she received these past two and a half years.