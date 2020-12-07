The Shawnee News-Star

Robert Bryant Rigby, 55, of Tecumseh, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Cooper Funeral Home and continue through service time.

Services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, at Grace Community Church in Tecumseh with Pastor Lonnie Hurst, Grace Community Church, and Pastor Mark Guinn, Living Love Christian Center, officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

Please join the celebration of Robert‘s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

