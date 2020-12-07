The Shawnee News-Star

Towana M. Gober, 86, of Shawnee, passed away on Dec. 3, 2020, in Shawnee.

She was born on June 13, 1934, to Lloyd L. and Ethel E. (Chambers) Sanders in St. Louis, Oklahoma.

She was married to Harold B. Gober on Sept. 2, 1954, in Maud, Oklahoma.

Towana grew up in Asher. She lived in California, Bethel Acres, and later Shawnee.

She was a homemaker and later worked for Sanders Laboratory.

Towana was a member of Avoca Church of Christ, She was a talented artist, sewed, crocheted, and embroidered. She wrote poetry, painted, was an avid reader, and cooked many meals, She loved to work in the garden and her flower beds. She was a talented cake decorator and flower arranger. She made quilts and afghans for all her children and grandchildren. Towana enjoyed large family gatherings and spending time with family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2015, and a brother, Kenneth Sanders.

She is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Kathie and Jim McCabe of Stigler, Oklahoma, Sharon and Duane Sturgill of Nokesville, Virginia, and Angela Gober of Shawnee; son, Kevin Gober of Shawnee; six grandchildren, Brieen Garoutte, Kyle McCabe, Craig Sturgill, Darci Montgomery, Kristin Gober and Brandon Gober; nine great-grandchildren, Zack Garoutte, Kobie Garoutte, Lizzie Sturgill, Violet Sturgill, Caleb Montgomery, Joshua Montgomery, Jacob Montgomery, Gavin McCabe and Landin McCabe; one great-great-grandchild; Cooper Garoutte; two sisters, Rhea Palmer, and Linda Milburn; and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Graveside services will be at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Tecumseh Cemetery with Terry Newall officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

Family respectfully requires everyone to wear masks and social distance at the graveside service.

