Carleta (Smith) Thompson, 70, lifelong Tecumseh resident, passed from this life Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, at Cooper Funeral Home and continue through service time.

Services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, at Sharon Baptist Church with Reverend Clint Dawkins officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

