The Shawnee News-Star

Glendon Lyle McCarter was born on Dec. 14, 1936, in Dale to Arvel and Leta (Stell) McCarter and died Oct. 29, 2020.

He graduated from Dale High School in 1955. A few years later Glendon joined the U.S. Army, where he served during the time of the Korean Conflict and the Cuban uprising. He spent the majority of that time in Germany. After the Army he settled in Shawnee and married Louise Fowler, raising two sons and one daughter.

Glendon worked for ONG (Oklahoma Natural Gas) in Shawnee for 35 years. He enjoyed fellowship with many of his co-workers over his three decades in his career. In 1992 the couple moved to their dream house and acreage in Meeker to live out their retirement and golden years.

He took much enjoyment on their acreage cleaning, caring for the land, and ultimately beautifying it with many plants and flowers. Glendon was an avid reader who relished his electronic books on his I-pad. He had a witty humor that served him well to see the good in situations and people. Glendon cherished his family and any time he got to spend with them.

Glendon was preceded in death by his parents Arvel and Leta McCarter, his brothers Neil McCarter and Paul McCarter.

Survivors include his wife, Louise McCarter, his sons, Tim and Mike McCarter, daughter and son-in-law Glenda and Ron Montiel, sister and brother-in-law Larue and Don Stephens. Also surviving are many beloved nieces, nephew, cousins, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family requests loved ones to send a personal note with a cherished experience, a comical moment, or a heartfelt story involving Glendon. These messages can be left at the service or sent to his daughter Glenda.

Walker Funeral Services will be conducting the funeral on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. In an abundance of caution with Covid-19 we are requesting attendees of close family only.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you share your photos, stories, and memories of Glendon with the family at glenda.montiel@cox.co