Funeral services for Jake Briggs were held Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Prague. Interment followed at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Jacob Randall Briggs was born Nov. 26, 1995, in Shawnee to Steve and Cindy Briggs. He passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the age of 24.

Growing up, Jake attended Okemah and Prague Public Schools before graduating from Wetumka High School in 2014. He then went on to receive an associate’s degree from Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton, Oklahoma and a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University. Jake began his coaching and teaching career at Merritt High School as assistant football and basketball coach and head baseball coach and was currently coaching football at El Reno High School and teaching at Etta Dale Junior High. He loved to hunt and fish, work cows and torment his uncle Jim. He also liked going to the lake and watching the Cowboys play ball (both OSU and Dallas). Jake will be dearly missed by a ton of friends and family who loved him.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerry and Marleta Briggs and great-grandmothers, Vesta Bruce and Minnie Ommen.

Survivors include his parents, Steve and Cindy Briggs of Okemah; his sister, Kelly Jo Briggs of Okemah; his girlfriend, Makenzi Fox of Moore; his uncle, Jim Briggs of Tuttle; grandparents, Carole and Leroy Bruce of Elk City and a host of cousins and very close friends.

Serving as active Pallbearers were Chase Williams, Britton Putman, Randy Rumley, Logan Daily, Joe Briggs, Morgan Nabors, Dathan Holik and Taylor Mobbs.

Honorary bearers were the El Reno High School Football Team.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. Duncan Blackwell and assisted by Chase Williams.

