The Shawnee News-Star

Joseph Paul Clay, 41, was born July 29, 1949, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Reuben and Nona Clay and died Dec. 7, 2020

Joseph attended Shawnee High School and graduated in 1967. He attended Northeastern Oklahoma A & M on a football scholarship. He then attended Haskell Indian Nations University on Lawrence, Kansas, where he participated in varsity football. Joseph continued his education at S.I.P.I in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he met his first wife Stella Cata. Of this marriage three children were born, Tonja, Michelle, and Joe Jr.

He later married Carol Sweezy of which three more children were born, Chad, Elliott, and Jordan.

Joe was a multi-sport athlete excelling in football, fast pitch softball, basketball and golf. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rueben and Nora Clay, his sister Sonja SunEagle, and daughter Ama Royal.

He is survived by his children, 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and sister Carol Ann Levi and her husband Jerry.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons and nephews. Honorary Pallbearers are Ronnie Bemo, Carl Matthews, Jimmie Enochs, Burt Patadal and Lou Tebee.

Services will be officiated by Reverend Kevin Fox.

Services are held at First Indian Baptist Church in Shawnee at the corner of Minnesota and Darrow at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10. Burial will follow at Sandy Baptist Cemetery in Sulphur.