Kristopher Dean Carter, 44, passed away on Nov. 10, 2020, in Bethel Acres.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, at Dale Cemetery, 33610 45th Street, Shawnee, OK 74804 (no mail service).

Kristopher was born on Sept. 24, 1976, in Shawnee to Harold Dean Carter and Kristeena (Whited) Carter. He graduated from Bethel High School. Kristopher was an apprentice plumber before joining the U.S. Army, where he served in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He was stationed at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri. He was a combat engineer, otherwise known as a sapper. Kristopher drove a Buffalo, a mine detection vehicle. His duties included detection and demolition of IED’s. Unfortunately, he sustained injuries in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Kristopher was honorably discharged as a 100% disabled veteran. Kristopher was very proud of his Army career.

Kristopher is survived by his parents, Dean and Kristy Carter of Bethel Acres, Oklahoma; one sister, Candace (Carter) Loman and husband, Nick Loman of Bethel Acres, Oklahoma; one brother, John Paul Carter and wife, Bobbi-Lyn (Donohue) Carter, and their children, Emma and Hank of Alpine, California, as well as a very large family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity, such as the VFW.