The Shawnee News-Star

Jerone Spicer, 89, Asher, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13, and continue through service time.

Service will be 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 14, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Erick Henson, Tecumseh Highland Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Louis, Oklahoma, under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.