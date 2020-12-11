The Shawnee News-Star

Fern York, 83, of Tecumseh, passed from this life Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Lawton.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13, and continue through service time.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

