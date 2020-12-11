The Shawnee News-Star

Mary Patricia “Pat” Fluitt, formerly of Wanette, completed her earthly journey on Dec. 9, 2020, in Longview, Texas.

Pat was born Feb. 26, 1934, the only child of Elmer Duke and Carolyn Hand Steele in Refugio, Texas.

Services are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 14, at Jenkins Funeral Home in Burnet, Texas, with burial following at Wolf Crossing Cemetery near Kingsland, Texas.

Pat graduated from Woodsboro High School in Texas and completed her higher education at the University of Oklahoma, Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio, and the University of Houston at Victoria, Texas obtaining her undergraduate and graduate degrees in education.

Pat and Malcolm married in 1953 and were blessed with six children.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her granddaughter Rachael Rhoads.

She is survived by her children Patty (Jimmy) Johnson, Wanette, Logan (Tracy) Fluitt, Gilmer, Texas, Norman Fluitt, Driftwood, Texas, Laura Logan, Paoli, Oklahoma, Carolyn (Charles) Bippert, La Grange, Texas, and Robert (Jimmie) Fluitt, Tecumseh, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

For those wishing to donate in lieu of flowers the family has designated the First Baptist Church of Wanette, PO Box 159, Wanette, OK 74878.