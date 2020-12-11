The Shawnee News-Star

Morris Woodall, 82, of Shawnee, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 9, 1938, to Rufus and Elsie (Eaves) Woodall in Plainview, Texas.

Morris was raised in Plainview, Texas. He moved to Stratford in 1976 and made his home in Shawnee in 1988.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged.

Morris married Patricia “Pat” Bishop in September 1960 in Lubbock, Texas.

He owned and operated Oklahoma Siding and Supply Company.

Morris enjoyed racing in stock car races.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cindy Woodall; one granddaughter, Rachael Woodall; two sisters, Bobbie L. Barnette and Mary Pyle; and two brothers, Bob Woodall and Charlie Woodall.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Pat Woodall of home; daughter and son-in-law, Tessie and Rodger Thomas of Choctaw; four sons and four daughters-in-law, Scott and Tammy Woodall of Stratford, Allen and Lisa Woodall of Meeker, Steve and Connie Woodall of Stratford, and Pete and Kit Woodall of Tecumseh; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14, and continue through service time.

Service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at McGee Cemetery in Stratford under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

