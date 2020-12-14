The Shawnee News-Star

Anna Louise McCord-Harness, 101, Olathe, Kansas, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Evergreen Community of Johnson County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Evergreen Community of Johnson County, 11875 Sunset Drive, Olathe, KS 66061.

Anna was born Dec. 9, 1919, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, to James L. and Anna Jane (Covey) Criss. She was a registered nurse, serving hospitals in both Oklahoma and Kansas.

Anna was preceded in death by her husbands, Oscar McCord and Dean Harness; son, George McCord-Craven; an infant daughter, Mary Jane McCord; son-in-law, Russell Rhoads; two sisters and four brothers.

Survivors include her two daughters, Lois (Rocky) Chappell, Olathe, Kansas, and Judy Rhoads, Boxite, Arkansas; daughter-in-law, Evelyn Craven, Sparta, Wisconsin; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com

(Arrangements are under the care of Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, Kansas, 913-631-5566.)