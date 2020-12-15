The Shawnee News-Star

Cleophus Bray Jr., 59, Shawnee resident, passed from this life Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, and from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. Please join the celebration of Cleophus’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.