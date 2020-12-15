The Shawnee News-Star

Danny Lee "Dan" Epple, 83, was called home to the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 14, 2020, in the Ellenton, Florida, with his beloved family by his side.

He was born Jan. 28, 1937, to Robert Lewis Epple Sr and Mary (Burge) Epple in Shawnee. He was raised in Tecumseh and attended Tecumseh schools. He graduated with the class of 1955 from Tecumseh High School.

Following graduation he worked on the Epple Farms and R.L. Epple Propane Co. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Tecumseh for many years. Dan enjoyed boating, fishing, flying, his tractors and anything to do with the outdoors and water.

Dan had lots of stories of all his accomplishments in life including farming, ranching, boat captain and pilot license. But, most of all his children and visiting his grandchildren Maria (Ackles) Jerkins and Rhett Dorn Ackles. The past years he has remained happily settled in Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Robert Jr. Epple.

Those left to cherish his memory are is wife Kathleen (Wentzel) Epple of home, is three children whom he shared with his former spouse Anita (Rice) Epple; Richard and Darlene Epple in Mississippi, Gary Epple in Arizona and Cynthia Epple Ackles and Bert Ackles in Texas. He is survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and other extended family and friends

Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at a later date in Tecumseh.