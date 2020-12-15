The Shawnee News-Star

David Austin Randall of Meeker was born Sept. 16, 1932, in Andrix, Colorado, to Harold Elbert Randall and Almeda Trent Randall. He passed peacefully from this earth Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at age 88.

He was a beloved husband, father, brother, great friend and mentor to many David Austin Randall, of Meeker.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Edward Randall.

Survivors include Dorothy (Winter) Randall, his wife of 68 years, daughter Janice Randall, Seattle, Washington; daughter Sherri Heath (Brent Duroy) Newalla, son Carl Randall (Lori Randall) Chandler; son Bruce Randall (Allison Randall) Meeker, 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Eugene Randall (Kay Randall), many nieces, nephews, and long-time friends.

David graduated from Meeker High School in 1950. He joined the Air Force, then married his sweetheart Dorothy in 1952. When David was stationed in Japan, the young couple was separated for 18 months. Reunited stateside, they lived in Springfield, MA and McGuire AFB in New Jersey. Following his military service, the couple and their first child returned to Oklahoma, where David attended Oklahoma University, Norman Oklahoma. An accounting major, David earned his Bachelor of Business Administration on the GI Bill. Over the next decade, David taught accounting at OU, maintained a private accounting practice and launched other successful ventures including a commercial janitorial business. David taught accounting at Rose State College and held the position of Comptroller at OU Medical Center, Oklahoma City. He rooted for his Sooners football team every weekend, and the family grew to three children.

In 1967, they relocated to Meeker, to live closer to relatives and build a home that would accommodate David, Dorothy and their now four children. He developed and managed an electronics component manufacturing company in Prague, Oklahoma, serving customers including the U.S. Military, Motorola and the Federal Aviation Administration for nearly 30 years. David travelled to and consulted with international manufacturing businesses in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.

David pursued many passions during his long and active life. An avid water skier, snow skier, golfer, domino player and sportsman, he especially loved fly-fishing remote streams and lakes in the Colorado Rockies, hooking swordfish in the Gulf and salmon fishing in Southeastern Alaska. David enjoyed driving fast cars, nice boats and big motorcycles. He was especially pleased to achieve his dream of owning and travelling by motorhome, from 1978 to 2005. During their many travels, David and Dorothy visited all 50 states and seven countries.

A man of deep faith and generous to a fault, David was a lifelong member of Meeker Assembly of God Church, where he and Dorothy were also married and renewed their vows on their 50th anniversary. David served on the Board, led Men’s Ministry for many years and taught adult Sunday School class for more than a decade. “He really loved that,” says Dorothy. “Teaching young adults ways to improve everyday life gave him a chance to help others.”

Author of several management books and a serious reader, David always had an entertaining story to share, a fine point to illustrate or a catchy phrase to live by. He believed in teaching people how to fish for ‘life.’ He often said, “There is no such thing as a bad business,” and “Never say can’t.” His children often heard him say, “Life isn’t fair; It’s what you make of it.” David was an example for us all to the end. May he rest in peace and his rich legacy continue to live in each of us.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the church.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the Assembly of God Church in Meeker with interment following in the New Hope Cemetery in Meeker.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lehman Funeral Home of Wellston.