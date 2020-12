The Shawnee News-Star

McLoud resident Patty Sue Dunagan, 69, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, at Walker Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Little Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:

Alzheimer’s Association, Oklahoma Chapter, Department 2845, Tulsa, OK 74182.