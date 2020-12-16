The Shawnee News-Star

Frank Dwight Littlecreek, 80, of Shawnee, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at his home.

Tribal rites were held Wednesday evening, Dec. 16, at Brendle Corner Community Center with George Blanchard officiating. Burial will be Thursday morning, Dec. 17, at Absentee Shawnee Tribe Burial Grounds next to the Thunderbird Casino under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.