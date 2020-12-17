The Shawnee News-Star

Fawn Laverne Powell, 55, of Shawnee, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 13, 1965, to James and Neva Lee (Larney) Deere in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fawn moved with her family to Shawnee in 1970 where she has since resided.

She attended Shawnee schools and graduated from Shawnee High School in 1983.

Fawn has been married to Larry Don Carter for 26 years.

She worked as a dental assistant with Dr. Joe Taron for many years.

Fawn was a proud member of the Absentee Shawnee Tribe. She loved animals, traveling, and swimming at the lake. She was a good cook and loved family gatherings and spending time together.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Deere.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Don Carter of the home; daughter, Misty Powell of Shawnee; mother, Neva Lee Deere of Shawnee; two brothers, Clinton Deere and Chris Deere, both of Shawnee; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Tribal rites will be 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, at Horseshoe Bend. Burial will be Sunday morning, Dec. 20, at Wakolee Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.