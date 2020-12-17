The Shawnee News-Star

Rebekah “Becky” McGowan, age 69, found eternal peace and comfort and was reunited with the ones she most loved in life. She left this world on Dec. 15, 2020, at St Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

She was born on Jan. 23, 1951, to Betty (Beal) and Vilas Briggs. Betty raised Becky and her younger sister in Seminole.

Becky was a graduate of Seminole High School and later attended the University of Oklahoma, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in social work in 1973. Upon graduating, she began work for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. She worked for DHS for 43 years. While working full time and raising a family, she earned her Master of Social Work degree in 1981.

She married Bill McGowan on May 19, 1972, and together they raised three children in Shawnee. Although she was an established professional in her career, she loved her family more than anything. She never missed a booster meeting, baseball game, football game, wrestling tournament, awards ceremony, school play, or anything her children were involved in. She was always their number one fan. She not only supported her children, but her many nieces, nephews, and cousins always had Becky to support their various causes and organizations. She loved to travel, experience new places, and she enjoyed going to concerts with her best friend and daughter, Maggie. They had many adventures and road trips together, and always made the best of any obstacle they encountered. Becky was so strong. Her strength was only equaled by her love for her family.

Becky is proceeded in death by her mother, Betty Briggs; her husband, Bill McGowan; her daughter, Maggie McGowan; her sister, Vicki Duff; her aunt and uncle, Ramona and Bill Cleek; and her cousin Randy Cleek.

She is survived by her dog, Jasper; her sons Andy McGowan, Matt McGowan, and Sean Lewis; her brother in-law, Jerry Duff; her sister in-law, Jane (Jerry) Gay; her brother in-law, Bob (Karen) McGowan and family; nephew, Patrick (Raven) Duff and family; niece, Julie (Byron) Talton and family; cousin, Terri (Don) Santiago and family; and grandchildren, Sierra and Shiann Cox, Trevor and Crystal Taylor, and Tommy Williams, and great-grandchild, Lane Williams.

A viewing will be held at Walker Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 18. The family will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. A joint celebration for Becky and Maggie will be held on Monday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. A live stream will be available for those wishing to participate but are uncomfortable or unable to attend in person. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The National Adult Protective Services Association, NAPSA. (www.napsa-now.org)