Ronald “Ron” Gilbert, 57, of Tecumseh, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

He was born Feb. 8, 1963, to Richard “Pokey” and Anna “Ann” (Whittaker) Gilbert in Booneville, Arkansas.

Ron was raised in Tecumseh and graduated from Tecumseh High School.

He was a passionate truck driver and was proud to work for the family owned and operated trucking company.

Ron loved and attended Tecumseh First Baptist Church. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed tinkering and working on things to see if he could make them work, and usually he did. He could fix just about anything. Ron will be dearly missed by all those who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pokey and Ann Gilbert.

Survivors include his daughter, Shanie McLemore and Zachary of El Reno; fiancé, Jackie Schmidlkofer of Harrah; two brothers, Rick Gilbert of Tecumseh, and Randy Gilbert and Suzanne of Tecumseh; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family and friends.

The family has designated Tecumseh First Baptist Church Building Fund as appropriate for memorials.

Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, at Tecumseh First Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Sparks officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. Please join the celebration of Ron’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

