The Shawnee News-Star

William "Chester" Loafman, passed away on Dec. 13, 2020, at the age of 76, at his home southwest of Prague.

Chester was bron on June 21, 1944, in Shawnee. He was the son of John William and Minnie Velma (Terrell) Loafman. Chester attended Garden Grove Elementary School, Centerview High School and graduated from Prague High School in 1962.

Chester was a Deacon at the Prague Church of Christ. He loved his church family.

Chester worked for his uncles Doc and Biggon Terrell on their farms at an early age. After graduation, he worked for Cliff and Roy Parks at the Hardware Store, Funeral Home and Ambulance Service in Prague. He also helped out on their farm when needed. He was on the start up crew at Mobile Chemical in Shawnee. Chester retired in 2010 from Grissom Implements after 33 years, where he was a parts manager and did part orders for all six stores.

Chester loved people and never met a stranger. He liked to share his funny stories and life experiences. He loved the outdoors and nature. He was very good at working with wood. He made toys, blue bird houses, shelves, yard swings and picnic tables.

Chester married Barbara Francis Pernicka on Dec. 21, 1963, at her parents home. They were happily married for 56 years.

Chester was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, C.C. and Roxie (Bennett) Terrell and William Charley and Alpha (Slagle) Loafman; brothers-in-law, Floyd Bugg, Carl Chastain and Tommie Pechacek; father and mother-in-law, Edd and Margie Beryl (Riddle) Pernicka.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Loafman, of the home; daughter, LaDawna Louise and her husband Teddy Charles Morphis; son, William "Todd" and wife Jerusha Audry (Love) Loafman; one sister, Alpha Lea (Loafman) Bugg, Chastain; sister-in-law, Margie Edalene (Pernicka) Pechacek; five grandchildren, Misty Dawn (Morphis) Cornelius and Cody Charlee Morphis, William Kristofer Loafman, Deidra June (Loafman) Grounds and Johnathon Edward Loafman.

He is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Gavin Allen and Logan Reyce Cornelius, William Kristopher Jr, Aaron Jax Loafman, Joshua Isaiah and Bella Faith Grounds; nephews, Dale and Cindy Bugg, John and Mary Bugg; nieces, Latricia (Bugg) and Steve Darrah, Rhonda Pechacek and Randy McKee, Renae Pechacek and Jay Harris and Robin (Pechacek) and Kenny Drury. Chester is also survived by many extended family and friends.

Due to the Covid virus, there will be no service at this time. However, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.